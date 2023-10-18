Submit Release
MGTO offers new online services for industry users’ access via Macao One Account

MACAU, October 18 - In line with the pursuit of electronic administration and offer of convenient public services, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has already launched a series of online services, for which users can access the Office’s systems via their Macao One Account as well. In addition to license renewal, submission of travel agencies’ quarterly reports and information of tour groups, room rate and price list declaration, the services now include online notifications and applications for maintenance or repair work, change of opening hours and termination of operations of establishments in designated categories.

The new online services include:

Notifications or applications for maintenance or repair work, termination of operations and change of opening hours of hotel establishments, restaurants, simple dining establishments, fast food kiosks, bars and nightclubs as regulated by the Law No. 8/2021.

Notifications or applications for change of opening hours and termination of operations of restaurants, bars and nightclubs as regulated by the Decree-Law No. 16/96/M dated 1 April.

MGTO continues to optimize its website and online services for industry operators to handle various business matters conveniently, while providing Macao’s latest travel information for visitors. All are welcome to visit MGTO’s website: https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/home.htmlor destination marketing website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/for more information.

