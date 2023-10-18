Evening concerts to be held at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in October

MACAU, October 18 - In order to promote public appreciation of and participation in culture and the arts, as well as to build more performance platforms for local artistic and cultural practitioners, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will hold evening concerts at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plots X11-X15 in the second half of each month, between July and November, gathering musicians from various regions and different languages to present a variety of music performances in multiple music genres and promote exchanges. Following the concert “Local bands” in September, the concert “Collection of Western Songs” will be held at 4pm on 21 October. Admission is free. Residents and tourists are welcome to participate.

The concert “Collection of Western Songs” will feature local band Concrete/Lotus, João Gomes, and Peony & Lon. Concrete/Lotus is a duo formed in Macao and specialised in trip-hop, offering novel musical experience through the exploration of improvised music, music composition and complexity of performance. João Gomes, who has resided in Macao for over 30 years, creates music based on pop, folk, rock, blues and jazz. His original songs are also played on digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. Peony & Lon are music lovers in Macao, who are good at singing and playing the guitar, respectively, and engage in different music fields. Their unique and affectionate voice always appeals to the audience.

The exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day. Due to programming, the “Busking Point” in the shipyard area will be closed on the days of the evening concerts. For more information about the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao” and the “IC Art” page on Facebook.