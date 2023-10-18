Best of Asian theatre at CCM Learning to be happy

MACAU, October 18 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents the play Writing in Water, a hit by prolific, pioneering director Stan Lai set to be staged at Macao Cultural Centre in two shows, scheduled for November 24 and 25 (Friday and Saturday).

The dramatic masterpiece tells the story of a man returning home following a period studying overseas. Hoping to bring some brightness into the lives of gloomy souls, he starts a “happyology” course, but soon becomes disappointed by his business partner’s thirst for profit.

Inspired on the ideas of French writer and Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard, author of The Book of Happiness, this play premiered in the aftermath of a devastating global financial crisis, back in 2008, and has been impressing audiences since then. The return of Stan Lai’s creative work to Macao follows two previous runs at CCM when he brought us the enticing hit Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land and the epic piece The Village. American born, Lai started his creative career in Taiwan, from where he would take his works to be performed all over the Chinese speaking world, and later to Western audiences. For more than 30 years his theatrical venture has led to the creation of numerous acclaimed plays which have collected a lengthy string of accolades.

Sharing insights on Stan Lai’s extensive work, CCM will be hosting a pre-performance talk scheduled for the evening of the second show, presented in Mandarin and Cantonese.

Writing in Water is a theatrical production performed in Mandarin, surtitled in English and Chinese. Tickets will be on sale from 22 October 10 a.m. at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network, available at various prices and subject to several discounts. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.