Cleveland Heights Community Baby Shower Hosted by Doulify and Mom Effect Promises Hope and Support for Local Families
Maternal Health Advocate and Doula Marie McCausland aims to make a difference for Ohio families.
Every year, this event gets better and better. It has been a joy to become a part of so many families' lives through these events and our Facebook group; each event feels like a family reunion!”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming initiative, Doulify and Mom Effect, represented by maternal health advocate and doula Marie McCausland, are co-hosting a Community Baby Shower on November 4th from 10 am to noon at Peace Lutheran Church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. This annual event is set to be the best yet, providing local families with much-needed essentials and valuable resources. Marie McCausland's journey from a former HIV researcher to a dedicated maternal health advocate and doula has inspired her to make a significant impact on the lives of expectant mothers and their newborns.
The community baby shower is hosted by Mom Effect, a non-profit organization, and is aimed at providing much-needed items to local families. This event is also an opportunity to connect families with valuable resources and education on pregnancy and postpartum care, facilitated by Doulify.
"Every year, this event gets better and better," commented Marie. "This event is set to be our best one yet! It has been a joy to become a part of so many families' lives through these events and our Facebook group; each event feels like a family reunion!"
The initial inspiration behind Mom Effect was based on personal experience. Marie's journey took a transformative turn after her near-death experience during the birth of her son, an experience she shared in a popular TEDx talk. Her passion for maternal health advocacy led her to make remarkable changes at the hospital and state level, along with founding and operating both Mom Effect and Doulify.
Cleveland mothers have been vocal in expressing their gratitude and appreciation for the support they have received through this initiative. One local mom shared, "I just wanted to come here and say this group has been a HUGE BLESSING to me and my son! I feel like this community is the best thing I could have stumbled across!! I can't thank you guys enough! And Marie McCausland is a godsend! She's like my fairy godmother of baby items! She makes things happen!"
The generous support for this event comes from various sponsors, including ePac, Nurtured Foundation, and The Womb Wellness Center, and volunteers from Room to Breathe Organizing. Additionally, Redi Storage has contributed extra storage units for the month leading up to the event.
The items distributed at the community baby shower include maternity clothes, baby clothes, books, toys, and larger items such as strollers, bassinets, and high chairs. These essentials play a crucial role in ensuring that local families can provide a safe and nurturing environment for their newborns.
The upcoming Community Baby Shower, co-hosted by Doulify and Mom Effect, is a testament to the real effort to provide maternal health support and assist the well-being of local families. This heartwarming event promises hope, support, and essential resources to those in need.
To learn more, including how to register and how you can donate to our event, visit www.momeffect.org and www.doulify.com.
