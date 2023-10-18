Playtika Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com . To listen live, participants may register here to be provided with dial-in details.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Contact

Investor Contact

Tae Lee

SVP, Corporate Finance

Tael@playtika.com

Press Contact

Darlan Monterisi

EVP, Global Head of Communications

Darlanm@playtika.com

