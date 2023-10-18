Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Up-listing to OTCQB Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (OTCQB: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced its successful up-listing from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective for trading October 18, 2023 at the open. Aspen Group will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ASPU."



The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., is a premier market designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad committed to providing investors with improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or OTC Markets Group, Inc., pass a minimum bid price test, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo company verification and management certification on an annual basis.

The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group and recognized by the SEC as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities. Being part of the OTC Markets Group will assist in diversifying Aspen Group's shareholder base worldwide.

Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of Aspen Group, stated, "We are pleased to have completed our up-listing to the OTCQB. With additional compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors with improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. We believe this achievement will increase the exposure of Aspen Group to a broader range of investors."

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Contact Information:

Hayden IR

Kimberly Rogers

(385) 831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com

