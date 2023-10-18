Optery Releases API Enabling Businesses to Embed Its Award-Winning Personal Data Removal Software Into Their Applications

Optery helps businesses provide automated, continuous data broker scanning and privacy opt outs to protect their customers from digital and physical threats including phishing, social engineering, identity theft, and harassment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery, the first company to offer a free service for finding your personal data on hundreds of data broker websites, announced today that its API is now available for businesses and application developers.



Companies can now embed Optery’s award-winning data removal software into their platform or app to automatically find and remove their customers’ personal data from the web. For instance, cybersecurity companies can partner with Optery to embed screenshots of their customers’ personal information exposed by data brokers on the internet for more robust risk monitoring and mitigation. Or a credit card company can add Optery’s data privacy services alongside the credit card company’s credit monitoring and reporting features.

“Personal data is just a Google search away for adversaries planning an attack, whether it be in the digital realm for phishing or social engineering to obtain access to company systems, or in the physical world for home invasion or violence,” said Paul Mander, GM of Optery for Business. “Using Optery’s API, companies can strengthen their applications with personal data monitoring and removal functionality across diverse use cases and industries such as Consumer Internet, Cybersecurity, Identity Theft Protection, Insurance, Personal Finance, Physical Security, VPN Software, and more.”

Optery’s automated opt out software removes personal information from the internet to reduce the attack surface area for phishing, social engineering, harassment, fraud and doxxing. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in its category for two years running in 2022 and 2023.

Optery is the only company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where a person’s personal information is being posted online, and for paying customers Optery provides before and after screenshots with deep links documenting where profiles have been removed. The battle against data brokers is never a one and done effort. Because of this, Optery provides continuous monitoring and removals, as data brokers frequently previously removed profiles as their datasets are continually being updated and refreshed.

“Companies recognize that incorporating personal data removal services into their applications can significantly improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and can be a major competitive advantage and differentiator,” said Chen Atlas, CTO and founder of Optery. “Technical sophistication by adversaries is on the rise and removing personal information from the web is an arduous, ongoing task. Optery automatically clears personal information from data brokers at scale, and we are pleased to partner with leading companies through our API to make data privacy and security software more widely accessible to consumers.”

To learn more about the Optery API visit https://www.optery.com/api/

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery can also automatically remove you from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service is used to prevent threats like phishing, social engineering, identity theft, harassment and physical violence. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security certification. Tens of thousands of users rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. Learn more at http://optery.com.

