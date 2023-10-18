Submit Release
Lulus to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 8, 2023

CHICO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.lulus.com/. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-0792 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-689-8263 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13741315.

About Lulus

Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Abbygail Reyes
Vice President, Communications
investors@lulus.com


