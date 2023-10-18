President Võ Văn Thưởng receives Cambodian Prime Minister in Bejing

VIETNAM, October 18 - BEIJING — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on Wednesday received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, China, on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

At the meeting, the first between Thưởng and Hun Manet since the latter took office in August, both leaders expressed their hope to increase exchange to develop the bilateral ties into a more comprehensive fashion.

Expressing their delight at the sound bilateral relations across politics-diplomacy, security-defence, trade-investment, education-training, culture and people-to-people exchange, they agreed that the two neighbours, which have stood side by side during their past struggles for national liberation and unification and national construction and protection nowadays, should bolster their solidarity and cooperation in the time head.

They said that there is ample room for both sides to boost collaboration across the fields of economy and infrastructure connectivity.

President Thưởng congratulated Cambodia on its achievements over the past years, believing that under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will reap further prosperous development, raising its role and position in the region and the world.

He affirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy of attaching importance to the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, while suggesting both sides enhance the exchange of delegations and contacts at all levels, effectively carry out their signed agreements, and step up cooperation in economy and human resources training.

He asked the Cambodian side to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the host nation, and supporting them with the settlement of legal documents.

Hun Manet, for his part, agreed that contacts at all levels will help both sides find out measures to boost bilateral relations, stressing that discussions among leaders of Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam are important to enhance their ties, connect the three economies, as well as promote collaboration in ASEAN.

He also said that both sides should enhance cultural exchange as well as expand tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchange, and thanked Việt Nam for granting scholarships for Cambodian students to study in Việt Nam.

Considering security-defence a pillar in their relations, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation to maintain stability, safety and security in border areas, and prevent cross-border crimes.

They also expressed their resolve to complete the remaining 16 per cent of land border demarcation and marker planting workload.

On the occasion, President Thưởng conveyed the invitation to visit Việt Nam from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Hun Manet, and the Cambodian leader accepted it with pleasure. — VNS