Việt Nam, Cambodia tighten bilaterial relations

VIETNAM, October 18 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam consistently supports Cambodia's national building and development efforts and believes that Cambodia will continue to achieve new, comprehensive, and substantial successes.

That was the message from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng during a reception in Hà Nội yesterday for Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn.

The Party leader warmly welcomed and highly appreciated the significance of Chairman Sokhonn's visit and congratulated Cambodia on its notable achievements, particularly the successful organisation of parliamentary elections, the CPP's victory, the establishment of a new National Assembly and government, and the smooth leadership transition.

He said these outcomes reflected the support of the Cambodian people for the CPP, led by CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who has steadfastly maintained political stability, promoted socio-economic development, ensured national defence and security, and expanded foreign relations.

The Party General Secretary emphasised the historical bond and solidarity between the two parties and countries, rooted in their common origins from the Indochinese Communist Party, making them neighbouring brothers.

He expressed his delight in the continuous strengthening and broadening of relations between the two parties and countries, highlighting their significant achievements in various fields.

This collaboration has effectively implemented the high-level agreements between the leadership of both parties and countries, contributing significantly to maintaining political stability, ensuring national defence and security, promoting socio-economic development, and enhancing the international standing of each party and country, he said.

He proposed that both sides effectively implemented the content of the high-level meetings between the leadership of the two parties and the meeting between the leaders of the Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Laotian parties.

He suggested they continue to innovate their cooperation methods to meet the requirements of the new situation and should consider political relations as the core guiding the overall relationship between the two countries, strengthen collaboration in national defence and security, enhance diplomatic efforts, make breakthroughs in economic, cultural, educational, scientific, and technical cooperation, and foster people-to-people exchanges.

He also expressed his gratitude to Chairman Sokhonn for delivering warm regards from CPP President Hun Sen, and conveying greetings to King Norodom Sihamoni, the CPP President, and other Cambodian leaders.

Chairman Sokhonn highly praised and expressed enthusiasm for the increasingly developing relationship between Cambodia and Việt Nam across various fields, which provided practical benefits to both nations and contributed to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

He deeply appreciated the extensive support and assistance that Việt Nam has provided to Cambodia, highlighting the success and significance of Cambodia's seventh parliamentary election, the establishment of a new government, the consolidation of the party and government apparatus, as well as the socio-economic development and foreign affairs activities of Cambodia.

He briefed Party General Secretary Trọng on the results of talks between the two commissions for external relations and future cooperation directions. He said that Cambodia would continue to closely coordinate with Việt Nam to effectively implement the agreements, accords, and conclusions reached by the high-level leaders of both parties and countries.

Also yesterday, Lê Hoài Trung, head of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations held talks with Chairman Prak Sokhonn.

Both updated each other on the situations within their respective parties and countries, particularly regarding party building and socio-economic development. They also exchanged views on recent global and regional developments and the foreign affairs work of their respective parties and countries, as well as their evaluations of the cooperation between the two parties.

Both sides engaged in extensive discussions about future cooperation in various areas to deepen and enhance their relationship, particularly in terms of party-to-party cooperation.

In this regard, the commissions for external relations of both parties would increase information sharing about international situations and each party's and country's development, share experiences in cooperation to fulfil their assigned duties effectively, and cooperate closely to implement high-level agreements between the leadership of both parties and countries.

This would help further consolidate the good neighbourly, traditional, comprehensive, and sustainable cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, he said.

During his visit to Việt Nam, Chairman Sokhonn held meetings with leaders in Hà Nội, Hải Phòng City, and Quảng Ninh Province. — VNS