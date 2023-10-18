Hywin Files Its Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 18, 2023 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on Hywin’s investor relations website at https://ir.hywinwealth.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@hywinwealth.com.



About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. The Company also offers integrated and high-end medical examination, disease screening and other health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aims to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/.

Investor Contact:

Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Email: ir@hywinwealth.com

Media contact:

ICR, LLC

Email: HywinPR@icrinc.com