George Dfouni

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lebanese American entrepreneur George Dfouni urgently calls for a cease fire and the establishment of an international forensic team to investigate the recent bombing of the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, ensuring a thorough and unbiased examination that can provide clarity to the world to prevent a larger scale war in the region.

As we all know, there can be multiple perspectives and sides to the truth, often influenced by personal experiences and perceptions. It's essential to consider various viewpoints to get a more comprehensive understanding of any situation, an unbiased investigation in the only way to find the truth.

The loss of innocent lives on both sides is a heartbreaking tragedy that underscores the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Seeing photos of videos of deceased children, women and the elderly is simply heart breaking and totally unacceptable.

The Israeli-Palestinian issue can only find a lasting solution through diplomacy and dialogue, not through the devastation of war. Peaceful negotiations and understanding are the keys to a better future for both peoples.

George Dfouni stated “ I understand that majority of Arabs will stick with Arabs, majority of Jews will stick with Jews, majority of the West will stick with the West and majority of the East will stick with the East, and people tend to stick with their own beliefs and perspectives, but fostering open dialogue and empathy can bridge gaps and encourage understanding among diverse groups, let’s all stick with humanity and this world will be become a much better place. Supporting humanity, rather than any specific religion, promotes inclusivity and empathy, allowing us to connect on a deeper, universal level that transcends religious boundaries.”

George Dfouni is contemplating the idea of running to become Lebanon’s next president.

The country has already held countless parliamentary sessions to find a new leader but to no avail. In this crucial time, when Lebanon desperately needs a new president, Mr. Dfouni is stepping forward with his years of experience in both the private and public sectors.