Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size to Hit Around USD 127.6 billion, Registering a CAGR 6.2% from 2022 to 2031: TMR Report
A growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable options has led to the development of biodegradable tampons, menstrual cups, and reusable cloth pads.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global feminine hygiene products market was estimated to have acquired US$ 71.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 127.6 billion.
Several synthetic materials found in conventional napkins, like rayon dioxin, metal dyes that trigger allergies, and extremely refined wood pulp, are known to cause allergies, infections, and inflammation. After extended usage, several of these compounds have been shown to be carcinogenic. The global market for feminine hygiene products is being adversely affected by causes such as health problems associated with sanitary napkins and growing environmental concerns.
In an effort to lessen the health risks associated with irritants, dyes, and dangerous chemicals contained in sanitary napkins and tampons, women are becoming more and more in demand for cloth sanitary pads as well as pads made of organic materials and biodegradable items. This offers suppliers a profitable chance to improve their market share by creating high-end, cutting-edge products in this sector.
Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Key Players
The market for feminine hygiene products is fragmented globally due to the existence of both major and minor players. Businesses are investing a lot of money on thorough research and development, mostly to create environmentally friendly products.
Among the important tactics used by major players are mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio diversification. The following companies are well-known participants in the global feminine hygiene products market:
- Procter & Gamble
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Unicharm Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lil-Lets Group Ltd.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Biochemix Healthcare Private Limited
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Key Findings of the Market Report
- The market for feminine menstrual hygiene is being driven by rising demand in industrialized nations for items like tampons as well as panty liners.
- About 30% to 35% of the global market for feminine menstrual hygiene is made up of menstrual care products.
- Women all across the world are now able to invest in vaginal hygiene because to increases in their disposable income.
- To protect themselves from infections and preserve the PH balance of the vaginal area, females spend money on wipes, intimate wash, and hair removal.
Market Trends for Feminine Hygiene Products
- Due to the extensive availability of synthetic as well as traditional items, the conventional segment gained a substantial portion of the market. When compared to organic feminine hygiene products, the cost of producing synthetic feminine hygiene products is quite low.
- The market share of organic items is anticipated to rise as a result of the increasing customer preferences toward reusable and organic goods.
- The menstrual products category has the largest market share of all categories of feminine hygiene products worldwide. Tampons are the next most popular product in this category, after sanitary pads and napkins.
- These are the feminine hygiene products that are most widely used worldwide. Tampons and menstruation cups are rapidly becoming more popular among Americans, whereas sanitary pads are still preferred by consumers in Asia Pacific.
Global Market for Feminine Hygiene Products: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the feminine hygiene products market in different regions. These are:
- In terms of volume share, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 35–40% of the global market for feminine hygiene products in 2021. Increasing urbanization as well as sanitation awareness are two major factors propelling the Asia Pacific market for feminine hygiene products.
- The Asia Pacific market for feminine hygiene products is also expanding due to rising demand for sanitary products, like extra-large sanitary pads with a high absorption capacity and unique side leakage prevention.
- The market has experienced growth, mostly due to the rising demand in developed nations like India, China, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong for sanitary protection goods. In Asian countries, sanitary pads are favored over other products for feminine hygiene.
Key developments in the global market are:
|Company
|Year
|Key Developments
|Proof
|2022
|
|Think
|2022
|
|LastObject
|2021
|
Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation
- Product Type
- Menstrual Products
- Sanitary Pads & Napkins
- Menstrual Cups
- Tampons
- Panty Liners & Shields
- Others (Cotton Buds & Balls, Sponge, etc.)
- Intimate Washes & Cleansing
- Moisturizers & Creams
- Wipes
- Spray
- Others (Powder, Mousse, Soap, Gel, etc.)
- Hair Removals
- Razors
- Strips & Wax
- Trimmers & Epilators,
- Others (Cream, Spray Foam, etc.)
- Others (Vaginal Tightening, Anti-hair Growth, Skin Whitening etc.)
- Menstrual Products
- Category
- Conventional
- Organic
- Usage
- Disposable
- Reusable
- Age Group
- Below 15 years
- 15 – 25 years
- 26 – 40 years
- Above 40 years
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company Website
- E-commerce Websites
- Offline
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket/ Hypermarket
- Others (Individual Stores, etc.)
- Online
