Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,496 in the last 365 days.

Vanqua Bio to Participate in the Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will participate in the Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect, which is being held virtually October 25-26.

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Our lead program, VQ-101, is expected to enter clinical development in the first half of 2024. Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.

Media Contact
Alyssa Paldo
FINN Partners
Alyssa.Paldo@finnpartners.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vanqua Bio to Participate in the Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more