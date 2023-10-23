When Fantasy Met Autism: A Quest for Minimal Text in RPGs

Shadow Quest Adventure RPG - Kickstarter Project We Love Game Screenshot - Allies Join! Game Screenshot - Explore Maps!

Minimal Text, Maximum Fun

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Shadow Quest Adventure RPG" is a uniquely crafted mobile game with a distinctly retro feel that combines traditional RPG elements with that of a Kingdom Builder. This game stands as a testament to one autistic developer's passion, resilience, and journey through challenges.

Developed single-handedly over six years by Rob Daytona, this game offers players the chance to explore medieval maps, delve into castles and caves, and engage in strategic battles using a D&D-inspired combat system. But what sets it apart? "Shadow Quest Adventure RPG" is designed with a user-friendly retro UI and minimal text dialogue, inspired by the developer's personal experiences with autism, offering a refreshing gaming experience to those overwhelmed by excessive in-game text.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the game, Rob mentioned, "Being autistic, I often find myself really wanting to follow the story line, but inevitably find myself skipping text dialogues in games especially when non-playable characters (NPCs) chatter excessively and thus so missing important plot line information. I find the chatter (as I do in real life) overwhelming. I wanted to create something that resonated with people like me —a game that is simple to follow, engaging, and doesn't bury the player in words."

Currently, the game has gained traction with a Kickstarter campaign, which has already raised over $5000. Supporters of indie games, RPG enthusiasts, and those looking for a unique mobile gaming experience are encouraged to check out the campaign and consider supporting here: [VISIT KICKSTARTER]

About Rob Daytona:

Rob Daytona is a first time independent solo game developer with a passion for creating meaningful and engaging gaming experiences. His profound dedication to creating “Shadow Quest Adventure RPG” shines through in every pixel and game mechanic.

Shadow Quest Backstory and in-game screen recordings.