The experience of the new IMF fund for Ukraine will be useful to other states in the future – Alona Lebedieva
KYIV, UKRAINE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 14, 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the launch of a capacity-building fund for Ukraine, for which donors have already allocated $14 million. Alona Lebedieva, an economic expert and the owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary Industrial and Investment group of companies Aurum Group, commented on the launch of the project, noting that the experience of its implementation in Ukraine, which will cover the needs of developing the state's potential and carrying out reforms, can be used for the benefit of other countries in the future.
"Undoubtedly, our state has high hopes for the new IMF program for Ukraine. After all, today it is already known about the mobilization of donor financial support in the amount of 14 million dollars, and I am sure that this is only the beginning, which will contribute to the preservation of the macroeconomic, external and financial stability of our state despite the war, - noted the owner of Aurum Group Alona Lebedieva, - But I want to note , that this fund is, in a certain sense, a unique project as a whole. After all, regardless of the lack of direct prohibitions on lending to countries in wartime, the IMF should not provide funds without a clear macroeconomic forecast, which is simply impossible to do in the conditions of military operations in the country. Secondly, the monitoring program between the IMF and Ukraine, which has been operating until now, was also not ordinary. That is, we are talking about a certain flexibility and change of approaches in the work of the IMF, the search for new tools and developments that other countries will be able to use in the future. For Ukraine, this is yet another proof of the strong and timely shoulder of the international community, a manifestation of political will."
Economic expert Alona Lebedieva added: "In my opinion, the new program and demands put forward by the IMF to Ukraine are consistent with the general course of our country regarding joining the European Union. Adherence to Western values that exclude corruption, development and stability of the economy as a whole is a certain litmus test for our European partners."
Lat's remind, the day before Alona Lebedieva commented on the parliamentary elections in Slovakia, noting that Ukraine "hopes for a balanced coalition in the government" of the country, thankув for the support for the Ukrain during the war: "The government of Slovakia supported us from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. Ukrainians are very grateful for active help with weapons and military equipment. It is worth noting that Slovakia is also an important logistical corridor for the supply of Western aid in general."
Ukrainian multidisciplinary Industrial and Investment group of companies Aurum Group operates in the market of railcar construction, rolling stock repair, freight railway transportation, industrial pump construction, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture. Exports products to Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
