ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Co-Host KOL Panel Discussion on Changes in the Clinical Trial and Treatment Landscape for Atopic Dermatitis

ASLAN management will present emerging data from the TREK-AD study and new market research data on the AD treatment landscape from patient and prescriber surveys

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will co-host a panel discussion with a leading Clinical Research Organization (CRO), “The Changing Face of Atopic Dermatitis: How the Clinical Trial and Treatment Landscape Has Changed in the Seven Years Following Dupilumab’s Introduction”, that will feature Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH (The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences), and April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH (UCLA Health).

The webinar event will include presentations by ASLAN and the CRO followed by a panel discussion with both KOLs, on the changes in the clinical trial and treatment landscape in atopic dermatitis (AD), the impact these changes have on clinical data and new therapies, and potential solutions for optimizing AD trials.

ASLAN management will discuss data from the Phase 2b TREK-AD study of eblasakimab and will present new market research from surveys of AD patients and prescribers on their views of current and future therapies.

Register here to attend the webcast from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, or watch the replay of the event.

About Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH

Jonathan Silverberg is a Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC. He is the Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis.

Dr. Silverberg completed his undergraduate and medical school training as a part of the highly selective dual B.A./M.D. program at State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, in Brooklyn. Dr. Silverberg also received his doctorate in neuroimmunology and Master of Public Health degree in biostatistics and epidemiology from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center where he also completed his internship in internal medicine. He completed his residency training in dermatology at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center and Beth Israel Medical Centers in New York, NY and served as Chief Resident during his final year.

Dr. Silverberg’s research interests include the epidemiology of chronic and infectious diseases. He has published extensively on the epidemiology of chronic inflammatory skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis and autoimmune blistering disorders as well infections such as COVID-19, measles, shingles, cellulitis and other skin and serious infections. Dr. Silverberg has also been a local, national and/or international principal investigator for numerous clinical trials for novel treatments in atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory disorders. He has also made major contributions to health services research, patient-reported outcome development, understanding comorbidities and burden of itch and inflammatory skin disease, advancing evidence-based dermatology, drug development, and clinical trial design. His publications include more than 1500 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts and book chapters. He is also the author of the Clinical Management of Atopic Dermatitis handbook (second edition published 2022).

About April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH

Dr. April Armstrong is Professor and Chief of Dermatology at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Prior to being at UCLA, Dr. Armstrong served as Associate Dean for Clinical Research at the University of Southern California (USC).

Dr. Armstrong is an internationally renowned dermatologist and clinical researcher in inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Dr. Armstrong has conducted over 150 clinical trials and published over 400 articles in scientific journals. Dr. Armstrong is also a passionate educator, having received numerous awards for her educational efforts.

Dr. Armstrong has a long history of service to the medical profession on a national and international level. She serves as a board member of the American Academy of Dermatology, Past Chair of the Medical Board at the National Psoriasis Foundation, Co-President of the Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (GRAPPA), councilor for the International Eczema Council and International Psoriasis Council, and a board member for the International Dermatology Outcome Measures and the California Society of Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery (CalDerm). She is also an editorial board member of JAMA Dermatology and had also served on the editorial boards of JAAD and other journals.

Dr. Armstrong obtained her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed dermatology residency at the Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Program. She also obtained a Master of Public Health degree from Harvard School of Public Health.

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, a key pathway driving several allergic inflammatory diseases. Eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action enables specific blockade of the Type 2 receptor and has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in AD. Positive results from the Phase 2b TREK-AD study in moderate-to-severe AD support eblasakimab’s potential to deliver a monthly dosing regimen from initiation in AD without compromising on efficacy and with an encouraging safety profile demonstrated to date, with preparations for Phase 3 underway. ASLAN is also investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the Phase 2 trial TREK-DX.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in 1Q 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

