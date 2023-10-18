Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and will host a conference call later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on Chicago Atlantic’s investor relations website or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has over 50 employees and has deployed over $2.0 billion across more than 50 loans.

