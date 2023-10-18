World Expo 2025: Professor Takashi Ikegami to Supervise Exhibit in "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

"Tree of Life Evolution" Concept Image "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Exterior Concept Image Pavilion Area Outline Astro Boy ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS Black Jack ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

University of Tokyo Professor Takashi Ikegami will supervise the "Tree of Life Evolution" exhibit at the pavilion.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will exhibit the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Japan (Osaka-Kansai Expo). Under the concept of "Thank You, Life.", the Pasona Group pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE" welcomes Professor Yoshiki Sawa, Professor Emeritus of Osaka University and leading figure in the field of regenerative medicine using iPS cells, as Executive Producer, with exhibitions themed around "body, mind, and bonds".

The company has announced that the "History of Life Zone" within "PASONA NATUREVERSE" will feature the "Tree of Life Evolution" exhibit, which will be helmed by Mr. Takashi Ikegami (Professor, Graduate School and College of Arts and Sciences, University of Tokyo) as Supervising Director.

■ Message from Pasona Group Founder & Group CEO Yasuyuki Nambu: "Toward Realizing a Society of Well-being"

In 2025, the year of the Osaka, Kansai Expo, Pasona Group will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding. With the corporate philosophy of "Providing Solutions to Society's Problems" unchanged since our founding, we have taken on many challenges.

What is "society's problem" in the present age? Is it not "health"? Health of the body, health of the mind, and health of society. A "society of well-being" is comprised of these three points, and is the future for which we strive. Professor Yoshiki Sawa, a leading figure in the field of regenerative medicine using iPS cells, shares this feeling. Meeting Professor Sawa is what led me to decide to exhibit a pavilion at the Osaka, Kansai Expo.

Nothing is more important for "health of the body" than food. Because of this, Pasona Group began creating underground farms and ranches in Otemachi, Tokyo from about 20 years ago, promoting the importance of food. And in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, we have been engaging in agricultural projects with healthy soil utilizing the power of microbes.

Human health is sustained by food cultivated in rich soil under the sun. Should we not take greater care of nature, feel gratitude, and restore the richness of nature?

Accordingly, the concept of our pavilion is "Thank You, Life.", and the name of the pavilion is "PASONA NATUREVERSE". "Natureverse" is a combination of "nature" and "universe", and is instilled with the desire to create "a world of respect and care for nature". A world in which all people value life, and are enveloped with gratitude for life. A world in which we give thanks to the gifts nature provides to humanity; a world reverberating with gratitude.

Since the Industrial Revolution, technology has rapidly evolved, nature has been destroyed, and we have brought about environmental problems. In truth, technology must evolve to bring richness in nature and health in people. "Harmony between nature and technology" is absolutely vital. And what's important for "health of the mind" and "health of society" is a society that prizes the value of neighborliness. That is, a "Mutual Society", brimming with compassion. It could be said that compassion and a rich spirit, that which is most important for us as people, is "true fulfillment".

After the Expo, we will continue the legacy of our pavilion by relocating it to Awaji Island. Through the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" pavilion, Pasona Group will broadcast to the world a "society of well-being" which realizes health of the body, mind, and society, and a "society of true fulfillment" in which everyone can live actively and with rich spirits.

■About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

[Concept]

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrancy. “Thank You, Life.” We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful? Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature×Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

[Pavilion Exhibition Overview]

■ Main Themes

(1) Body: Medical / Food

Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

※As Executive Producer of the pavilion, we welcome Dr. Yoshiki Sawa, Professor Emeritus of Osaka University and leading expert in regenerative medicine using iPS cells.

(2) Heart: Life Purpose / Compassion

Many things have occurred in our society since the pandemic began. Now is the time to create a spiritually rich society in which everyone can think about their future based on the spirit of "compassion," and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid

Creating a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "society of mutual assistance" and a "mutual society".

[Executive Producer]

Mr. Yoshiki Sawa

・Graduated from Osaka University School of Medicine in 1980

・Professor Emeritus of Osaka University

・Leading expert in cardiovascular surgery and regenerative medicine (first in the world to commercialize myocardial regenerative medicine; pushed for heart sheets to be covered by insurance; first successful in-human myocardial regeneration therapy using iPS cells.)

[History of Life Zone "Tree of Life Evolution"]

A large tree representing the evolution of life will be installed in the pavilion's "History of Life Zone". The interior of the trunk will be adorned with layers depicting the history of evolution. The trunk and roots extend below the ground to represent deep history, and the branches extending from the trunk represent the infinite possibilities of the future. From the windows atop the tree, visitors can catch a glimpse at one such future of the world. The exhibit will express the possibilities of the power we humans hold, the magnificence of the power of nature, and the dynamics of evolution.

Supervising Director: Mr. Takashi Ikegami

Professor in the Department of General Systems, Graduate School and College of Arts and Sciences, University of Tokyo

After receiving his Doctorate of Science (Physics) from the University of Tokyo Graduate School in 1989, doing postdoc at the Yukawa Institute for Theoretical Physics, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and as a research assistant at Kobe University Graduate School, Mr. Ikegami became associate professor in 1994 and full professor at the University of Tokyo. He specializes in researching complex sciences and artificial life. He is also an active artist.

He launched Alternative Machine Inc. in 2017.

(This exhibit was made possible with the full cooperation of Alternative Machine Inc.)

■About the Architecture of "PASONA NATUREVERSE"

[Architectural Design Concept]

"The Spiral of Life: From Ammonites to iPS Cells"

The architectural design of the pavilion adopts the spiral shape of ammonites as a “symbol of life”. As organisms which lived approximately 400 million years ago and survived three mass extinction events, ammonites can be regarded as our "predecessors of life". The natural world contains countless spirals of varying scales, as seen in cosmic nebulae and typhoons on the macro scale and in DNA on the micro scale. We posit the spiral as a symbol of a society of true abundance, where people connect with each other toward the pavilion's goal of a "world that reverberates with gratitude".

Through its exhibition, Pasona Group aims for visitors of the pavilion to learn about the history of life, the wisdom of humanity, and the design of the future society, as well as feel a sense of gratitude for life, thereby feeling a greater sense of gratitude toward life.

[Architectural Overview]

Site area: 3,514.42 m2

Building area: 2,321.43 m2

Total floor area: 2,284.87 m2

Maximum height: 16.755 m

Structure: Steel frame

Floors: 2

Design: Satoshi Itasaka

[About the Architect]

After working at Kidosaki Architects Studio, Mr. Itasaka established his own studio The Design Labo Co., Ltd. in 2012 to engage in creative activities across fields such as architectural and product design.

http://www.thedesignlabo.co.jp/

■About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Navigators

The pavilion navigator (guide) for the pavilion will be the character "Astro Boy", and the area navigator for the "body (future of medicine)" section will be the character "Black Jack". Both "Astro Boy" and "Black Jack" will also be the PR navigators for "PASONA NATUREVERSE".

[Pavilion Navigator: Astro Boy]

"Astro Boy", the robot with a human spirit, will be featured as the overall navigator for "PASONA NATUREVERSE". As a symbol of the fusion between humans and technology, "Astro Boy" will show guests around the pavilion with the aim of creating a world which reverberates with gratitude, and a truly enriching "mutual society" that connects people together.

Pasona Group aims for visitors of the pavilion to learn about the history of life, the wisdom of humanity, and the design of the future society, as well as feel a sense of gratitude for life, thereby feeling a greater sense of gratitude toward life.

[Body Navigator: Black Jack]

The navigator of the "body (future medicine)" exhibition area will be the genius surgeon "Black Jack". He will be introducing a variety of cutting-edge technologies related to the "body (future medicine)", including iPS heart muscle sheets, a "symbol of life" developed by Professor Yoshiki Sawa, the pavilion's Executive Producer.

With a stronger will than anybody to save the lives of his patients, "Black Jack" inquires, "What is life?", "What is human happiness?". The presence of "Black Jack" links to a theme of the pavilion, of the state of a "truly fulfilling society".

■ Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every one of us to play an active role with dreams and pride.

In 2008, we began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. We are taking on the challenge of bringing a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital：5 billion yen

Business activities: Expert Services (temporary staffing), BPO Services (contracting), HR Consulting, Education & Training, Global Sourcing (overseas HR services), Career Solutions (employee placement, career support), Outsourcing, Life Solutions, Regional Revitalization Solutions

©EXPO 2025