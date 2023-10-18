WGNSTAR Joins US Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership

New partnership boosts employment of military spouses and supports the growing demand for the semiconductor industry workforce

MALTA, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGNSTAR, a trusted partner for semiconductor manufacturers that offers managed workforce services and asset lifecycle management solutions, today announced it is joining the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP).



MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 275,000 military spouses. Offering meaningful employment to military spouses promotes financial stability, workforce retention, and military readiness, all crucial to U.S. national security.

The unemployment rate for military spouses in the U.S. has been around 21%1, much higher than the national average of 3.8%2, due to frequent relocation and unstable environments that come with being a military member or family. This partnership will allow WGNSTAR to maintain its commitment to providing purposeful job opportunities for military spouses.

“WGNSTAR has long-standing support for military families, including our work with various associations and branches of the Military and Armed Forces to provide career opportunities for veterans,” commented Nigel Wenden, CEO of WGNSTAR. “We are proud to partner with MSEP and support its values to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. The partnership expands our commitment to veterans and their families and we’re excited to get started.”

WGNSTAR will formally become a partner employer during an induction ceremony today in Alexandria, Virginia. For those interested in viewing WGNSTAR’s induction into the partnership, the DoD will livestream the welcome remarks and induction ceremony on the Military OneSource and Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Facebook pages, and the Military OneSource YouTube channel at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

About WGNSTAR

WGNSTAR, formerly Westerwood Global and NSTAR Global Services, is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, providing innovative and cost-efficient managed workforce services and asset lifecycle management solutions. We partner with our clients to build a custom approach which ensures we deliver a workforce solutions plan that is tailored to their specific operations and ultimate business goals. Our service offerings include managed workforce, equipment relocation, asset lifecycle management, flexible staffing, direct hire, facilities support, training, and fabrication. With headquarters in Ireland and regional offices throughout the United States, we are strategically located where our clients need us most.

1U.S. Department of Defense, 2021 Active Duty Spouse Survey.

2U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Employment Situation – September 2023.

