October 18th 2023

Photocat Enters Transformative 3-Years Procurement Agreement with Spanish Pavement Producer Prefabricados de la Jara (Province of Cuenca)

Roskilde, Denmark. October 18, 2023 – Photocat, a global leader in sustainable photocatalytic solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Prefabricados de la Jara, a pioneering Spanish pavement producer. This collaboration marks the inception of a transformative 3-years procurement agreement, wherein Photocat will supply its cutting-edge photocatalytic technology to enhance the environmental performance of Prefabricados de la Jara's pavement stone solutions – under their brand name ‘CLEANNOX’.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Three-Years Commitment: Under this agreement, Photocat and Prefabricados de la Jara are committed to a three-years partnership, set to redefine the standards of sustainable and photocatalytic pavement products.

Under this agreement, Photocat and Prefabricados de la Jara are committed to a three-years partnership, set to redefine the standards of sustainable and photocatalytic pavement products. Minimum Annual Level: Photocat is set to supply TiO2 based photocatalytic fluid, corresponding to a minimum of 150,000 square meters of pavement stones annually (equivalent to half of the annual Danish market size for pavement stones). This ambitious target underscores both companies' dedication to delivering innovative solutions for cleaner and healthier urban environments.

Photocat is set to supply TiO2 based photocatalytic fluid, corresponding to a minimum of 150,000 square meters of pavement stones annually (equivalent to half of the annual Danish market size for pavement stones). This ambitious target underscores both companies' dedication to delivering innovative solutions for cleaner and healthier urban environments. Paving the Way for a Healthier Future: Photocat and Prefabricados de la Jara share a common vision – to make our cities cleaner and more habitable. By integrating photocatalytic properties into the pavement stones, we aim to reduce harmful air pollutants, such as NOx, while contributing to healthier and more sustainable communities.

Photocat and Prefabricados de la Jara share a common vision – to make our cities cleaner and more habitable. By integrating photocatalytic properties into the pavement stones, we aim to reduce harmful air pollutants, such as NOx, while contributing to healthier and more sustainable communities. Combatting NOx Pollution: Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) are among the harshest pollutants, imposing significant health and societal costs and leading to premature deaths. Our partnership with Prefabricados de la Jara allows us to combat the adverse effects of NOx emissions at the source, significantly improving urban air quality. Prefabricados de la Jara is active across Spain with main focus on metropolitan and dense areas.

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) are among the harshest pollutants, imposing significant health and societal costs and leading to premature deaths. Our partnership with Prefabricados de la Jara allows us to combat the adverse effects of NOx emissions at the source, significantly improving urban air quality. Prefabricados de la Jara is active across Spain with main focus on metropolitan and dense areas. A Joint Commitment: Photocat is immensely proud to be associated with Prefabricados de la Jara, a forward-thinking pavement producer that prioritizes sustainability. Prefabricados de la Jara's choice to incorporate photocatalytic properties into all their pavement stones showcases their commitment to cleaner and more liveable cities.





The groundbreaking 3-years procurement agreement with Prefabricados de la Jara is an embodiment of Photocat's mission to harness the power of photocatalysis for a cleaner and greener future. As we join forces with Prefabricados de la Jara to combat the detrimental effects of NOx emissions, we take a significant step towards reducing health costs and improving the quality of life for countless individuals.

Alfredo Cebrián (CEO of Prefabricados de la Jara) and Jesper Elsgaard (CBO of Photocat A/S) are mutually delighted to announce this expanded partnership, emphasizing the pivotal role of photocatalytic properties in air purification for sustainable and air cleaning infrastructure.

Alfredo Cebrián states specifically – “Earlier in 2023 we started with the full-scale photocatalytic production and adding a photocatalytic solution to extend our green product portfolio was a new challenge. More than ever, public institutions and industry actors demand environmentally friendly solutions, and NOx is a major issue in most cities in Spain today. We are happy to offer them this photocatalytic solution CLEANNOX without incurring extra costs”.

Our expanded partnership with Prefabricados de la Jara will not influence the financial performance of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

About Prefabricados de la Jara:

Prefabricados de la Jara is a company committed to the environment. Using concrete pavers with a photocalytic effect contributes to the destruction of Nitrogen Oxides among other beneficial effects. Since beginning of 2023, the entire production of pavers and slabs will be manufactured with photocatalytic and/or decontaminating properties.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

