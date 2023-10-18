Submit Release
Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2023 Third Quarter Results on 1st November 2023

Turin, 18th October 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirms that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2023 will be presented on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 am CET / 10:00 am GMT on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q3 2023 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.com on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website (www.ivecogroup.com) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

