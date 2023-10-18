Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Dili, October 18th, 2023

Press Release

Timorese Students in Israel are Safe and Decide to Stay in the Country

The Government of Timor-Leste informs that the 51 Timorese students currently in Israel, attending the Agriculture and Horticulture Course at the Arava International Agricultural Training Centre (AICAIT), have declared that they intend to remain in Israel, given that, despite the recent escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories, the situation in the region is safe.

This decision was taken following a statement by the Director of AICAIT, Dafna Gommershtadt, who assured "that all the students in the Arava are safe and well" and that since "Monday 16th, the students have been able to resume their courses".

Given this decision by the students and the guarantee of safety provided by the Director of AICAIT, the Government of Timor-Leste has decided to suspend contacts for the repatriation of the students. However, the Government will maintain regular contact with these citizens to provide up-to-date information and in close coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure their safety.

The Government Spokesperson, Minister Agio Pereira, assured that "constant vigilance of the situation will remain a priority for the Government of Timor-Leste, which will take additional measures, if necessary, to ensure the well-being of its citizens in Israel". END