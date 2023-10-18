Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 18th, 2023

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and analysed Nelyo Isaac Sarmento, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture's presentation on the initiative to establish the Regulatory Committee for Martial Arts (CRAM – Portuguese acronym), as a body within the State's Direct Administration, endowed with technical autonomy.

*****

The Council of Ministers also decided to grant a day off on October 27th to all employees, agents and workers of the direct administration of the State, whether central and decentralised, and of the bodies of indirect administration, in order to facilitate public participation in the elections for Community Leaders.

*****

Lastly, the Council of Ministers decided to authorise the opening of a direct procurement procedure as a matter of urgency to purchase fuel for the Betano Power Station for a period of six months to guarantee the full operation of this power station and the supply of energy. END