Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,656 in the last 365 days.

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 18th, 2023

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 18th, 2023

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and analysed Nelyo Isaac Sarmento, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture's presentation on the initiative to establish the Regulatory Committee for Martial Arts (CRAM – Portuguese acronym), as a body within the State's Direct Administration, endowed with technical autonomy.

*****

The Council of Ministers also decided to grant a day off on October 27th to all employees, agents and workers of the direct administration of the State, whether central and decentralised, and of the bodies of indirect administration, in order to facilitate public participation in the elections for Community Leaders.

*****

Lastly, the Council of Ministers decided to authorise the opening of a direct procurement procedure as a matter of urgency to purchase fuel for the Betano Power Station for a period of six months to guarantee the full operation of this power station and the supply of energy. END

 

You just read:

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 18th, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more