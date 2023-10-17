Senate Bill 55 Printer's Number 1169
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1161
PRINTER'S NO. 1169
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
55
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, BAKER, HUGHES, FONTANA, COMITTA,
MILLER, CULVER, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, DILLON, COSTA, PHILLIPS-
HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, COLLETT,
MARTIN, TARTAGLIONE AND DUSH, OCTOBER 11, 2023
SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Titles 23 (Domestic Relations) and 42 (Judiciary and
Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in child custody, further providing for
definitions, for award of custody, for factors to consider
when awarding custody, for consideration of criminal
conviction, for guardian ad litem for child, for counsel for
child and for award of counsel fees, costs and expenses; and,
in Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, providing
for child abuse and domestic abuse education and training
program for judges and court personnel.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) The Commonwealth has a duty to protect all children
in this Commonwealth, and all three branches of the State
government play important roles in fulfilling that duty.
(2) Domestic abuse is a pattern of abuse within the
family or household and can include abuse of a partner,
spouse, child or pet.
(3) Although abusers often use physical violence as one
