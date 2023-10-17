Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,666 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 191 Printer's Number 1170

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1170

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

191

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, COSTA, HUGHES,

COLLETT, FONTANA, DUSH, ROTHMAN, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS,

PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, BROWN, BOSCOLA, LAUGHLIN, DILLON,

CULVER, KANE, BREWSTER, A. WILLIAMS, ARGALL, COMITTA, MILLER,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, FLYNN AND

LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 17, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 17, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Condemning the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas

against the State of Israel on October 7, 2023, during the

sacred Jewish Sabbath, also known as Shabbat; and expressing

deep condolences to the families of those who have lost their

lives as a result of this senseless act of violence.

WHEREAS, On October 7, 2023, during the sacred Jewish

Sabbath, also known as Shabbat, and nearly 50 years to the day

following the commencement of the Yom Kippur War, a war

deliberately initiated on Judaism's holiest day, Hamas initiated

an unprovoked terrorist attack against the State of Israel; and

WHEREAS, Hostilities were initiated by a rocket barrage of

more than 5,000 missiles, which killed more than 1,000 Israeli

civilians and soldiers; and

WHEREAS, The brutal and savage attacks by Hamas resulted in

more than 2,000 Israeli wounded; and

WHEREAS, This reprehensible act also involved the invasion of

Israeli communities located near the Gaza Strip, leading to a

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 191 Printer's Number 1170

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more