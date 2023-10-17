Senate Resolution 191 Printer's Number 1170
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
191
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, COSTA, HUGHES,
COLLETT, FONTANA, DUSH, ROTHMAN, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS,
PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, BROWN, BOSCOLA, LAUGHLIN, DILLON,
CULVER, KANE, BREWSTER, A. WILLIAMS, ARGALL, COMITTA, MILLER,
PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, FLYNN AND
LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 17, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 17, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Condemning the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas
against the State of Israel on October 7, 2023, during the
sacred Jewish Sabbath, also known as Shabbat; and expressing
deep condolences to the families of those who have lost their
lives as a result of this senseless act of violence.
WHEREAS, On October 7, 2023, during the sacred Jewish
Sabbath, also known as Shabbat, and nearly 50 years to the day
following the commencement of the Yom Kippur War, a war
deliberately initiated on Judaism's holiest day, Hamas initiated
an unprovoked terrorist attack against the State of Israel; and
WHEREAS, Hostilities were initiated by a rocket barrage of
more than 5,000 missiles, which killed more than 1,000 Israeli
civilians and soldiers; and
WHEREAS, The brutal and savage attacks by Hamas resulted in
more than 2,000 Israeli wounded; and
WHEREAS, This reprehensible act also involved the invasion of
Israeli communities located near the Gaza Strip, leading to a
