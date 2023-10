Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1171

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - APPLICATION FOR ABSENTEE BALLOT, FOR APPROVAL OF APPLICATION

FOR ABSENTEE BALLOT, FOR ENVELOPES FOR OFFICIAL ABSENTEE

BALLOTS, FOR DELIVERING OR MAILING BALLOTS, FOR VOTING BY

ABSENTEE ELECTORS AND FOR CANVASSING OF OFFICIAL ABSENTEE

BALLOTS AND MAIL-IN BALLOTS; IN VOTING BY QUALIFIED MAIL-IN

ELECTORS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DATE OF APPLICATION FOR MAIL-

IN BALLOT, FOR ENVELOPES FOR OFFICIAL MAIL-IN BALLOTS AND FOR

VOTING BY MAIL-IN ELECTORS; IN ELECTION INTEGRITY GRANT

PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR FUNDING FOR ELECTIONS; AND, IN

RECOUNTS AND CONTESTS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR OPENING BALLOT

BOXES UPON PETITION OF ELECTORS ALLEGING FRAUD OR ERROR AND

DEPOSIT OR BOND, FOR RECANVASSING VOTING MACHINES UPON

PETITION OF ELECTORS ALLEGING FRAUD OR ERROR AND FOR

CORRECTION OF RETURNS, DECISION NOT TO BE FINAL AND EVIDENCE

FOR PROSECUTION.

AMENDING THE ACT OF JUNE 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, NO.320), ENTITLED

"AN ACT CONCERNING ELECTIONS, INCLUDING GENERAL, MUNICIPAL,

SPECIAL AND PRIMARY ELECTIONS, THE NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES,

PRIMARY AND ELECTION EXPENSES AND ELECTION CONTESTS; CREATING

AND DEFINING MEMBERSHIP OF COUNTY BOARDS OF ELECTIONS;

IMPOSING DUTIES UPON THE SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH,

COURTS, COUNTY BOARDS OF ELECTIONS, COUNTY COMMISSIONERS;

IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION OF THE ACT, AND CODIFYING,

REVISING AND CONSOLIDATING THE LAWS RELATING THERETO; AND

REPEALING CERTAIN ACTS AND PARTS OF ACTS RELATING TO

ELECTIONS," IN DATES OF ELECTIONS AND PRIMARIES AND SPECIAL

ELECTIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR GENERAL PRIMARY AND

CANDIDATES TO BE NOMINATED AND PARTY OFFICERS TO BE ELECTED

AND PROVIDING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET TIMELINE FOR 2024

AND FOR PROCEDURE FOR SECURING APPROVAL OF ELECTORS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 603, 908 and 913(d) of the act of June

3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code, are amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTIONS 102(Q.1) AND (Z.5), 206, 603, 908,

913(D), 914, 953(B) AND 977 OF THE ACT OF JUNE 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, NO.320), KNOWN AS THE PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION CODE, ARE

AMENDED TO READ:

SECTION 102. DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS, WHEN USED IN

THIS ACT, SHALL HAVE THE FOLLOWING MEANINGS, UNLESS OTHERWISE

CLEARLY APPARENT FROM THE CONTEXT:

* * *

(Q.1) THE WORD "PRE-CANVASS" SHALL MEAN THE INSPECTION AND

OPENING OF ALL ENVELOPES CONTAINING OFFICIAL ABSENTEE BALLOTS OR

20230SB0224PN1171 - 2 -

