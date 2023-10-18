BTSE Introduces Groundbreaking Spot DCA Bot, Elevates Automated Trading Experience

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital assets exchange, today announced the launch of its Spot DCA Bot , a new tool that encapsulates the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy in spot trading. This pioneering bot facilitates traders in automating their transactions, allowing a predetermined amount of assets to be traded at defined intervals, thereby presenting a structured method to mitigate market volatility.



In an era where the crypto market experiences significant volatility, bot trading emerges as a beacon of efficiency and profit optimization. It negates the necessity for constant market monitoring, allowing traders to rest easy while the bot operates 24/7, executing trades based on predetermined parameters. By reducing the manual workload and emotional bias in trading decisions, bot trading contributes to a more methodical and data-driven trading approach, aligning well with the modern market’s demands.

Dollar-cost averaging is a time-tested investment tactic that entails a regular allocation of a fixed dollar amount for buying a specified asset, irrespective of its prevailing price. This strategy is designed to temper the impact of market volatility on total asset procurement, fostering a disciplined and less emotionally driven investment regimen.

The Spot DCA Bot is engineered to harness the advantages of bot trading and the potential of the DCA strategy in the often turbulent cryptocurrency market, thus providing a balanced apparatus to capitalize on price movements without the need for continuous market surveillance. Currently available across BTSE’s spot markets of over 150 crypto assets, users can effortlessly set up the Spot DCA Bot by determining their purchase amount and buying schedule, or by utilizing the Bot Copy Trading feature to replicate another user's settings. With its intuitive interface and customizable settings, the bot not only underscores its utility but also provides users with a strategic edge to meet their long-term investment objectives.

"Our new Spot DCA Bot is tailored to make the benefits of DCA accessible to traders of all levels. By automating this strategy, we're helping users mitigate market risks and potentially achieve better long-term returns,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. “This innovation underscores BTSE’s relentless commitment to providing users with empowering tools to navigate the crypto market more effectively."

The Spot DCA Bot amplifies BTSE’s ongoing efforts to deliver avant-garde trading tools designed to augment trading efficacy and investment results in the dynamic cryptocurrency ecosystem. By enabling users to determine their purchase amount, trading schedule, and selling threshold, the bot executes trades at specified intervals aiming for cumulative profits over time, making it an invaluable tool for both novice and veteran traders in the cryptocurrency domain.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere.

Find out more: BTSE | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram

Contact details: BTSE PR media@btse.com Eleven International PR for BTSE daisy@11.international