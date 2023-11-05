A New Social Network Launches for the Trans, LGBTQIA+, and Allied Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched by two young adults, Translationship.com is a platform that provides a voice to those whose identities are under attack, so they can educate, celebrate, and monetize each other on a single site. Its mission is to combat the issues that surround the LGBTQIA+ community through specialized features. These features include a translation chat, donation buttons, content monetization options, job posting thread, community policing, and much more. As a newly released web app, Translationship has begun its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign (ending November 21st, 2023), which seeks to fund the site's conversion into an app, server costs, and expansion of the platform itself, with a donation goal of $155,398 found here: Kickstarter Link
Translationship attempts to revolutionize the ecosystem of social media as the only platform where users of any language can support each other both emotionally and financially, without having to traverse between different sites for translating, purchasing, or content-sharing needs. Co-founder Elliot Cosco (They/Them) hopes to grow Translationship into a space where people of any background can share aspects surrounding their identity, so that others may benefit from the site's stories, features, and sense of unity. Those who pledge will be rewarded within Translationship’s perk tier list, which includes a variety of digital, and physical rewards such as unlimited access to certain features, SEO of posts, and a personal call with co-founder Elliot Cosco.
All donors will be listed on the site’s homepage, and more importantly, will be forwarding Translationship’s mission of breaking down the barriers that surround the LGBTQIA+ community. For more information on the site’s features, origins, and campaign metrics, please visit our Kickstarter campaign page listed above, or watch Translationship’s company overview video here: Company Video Link
Their Instagram can be found @translationship.app, where newsletters, interviews, company updates, and more are posted. To further support this mission, make an account today at Translationship.com to stop hate, clear up misconceptions, and spread the wealth, all on a single platform.
David Hanrahan
Translationship attempts to revolutionize the ecosystem of social media as the only platform where users of any language can support each other both emotionally and financially, without having to traverse between different sites for translating, purchasing, or content-sharing needs. Co-founder Elliot Cosco (They/Them) hopes to grow Translationship into a space where people of any background can share aspects surrounding their identity, so that others may benefit from the site's stories, features, and sense of unity. Those who pledge will be rewarded within Translationship’s perk tier list, which includes a variety of digital, and physical rewards such as unlimited access to certain features, SEO of posts, and a personal call with co-founder Elliot Cosco.
All donors will be listed on the site’s homepage, and more importantly, will be forwarding Translationship’s mission of breaking down the barriers that surround the LGBTQIA+ community. For more information on the site’s features, origins, and campaign metrics, please visit our Kickstarter campaign page listed above, or watch Translationship’s company overview video here: Company Video Link
Their Instagram can be found @translationship.app, where newsletters, interviews, company updates, and more are posted. To further support this mission, make an account today at Translationship.com to stop hate, clear up misconceptions, and spread the wealth, all on a single platform.
David Hanrahan
Translationship
+1 774-245-2959
david@translationship.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Translationship Overview Video