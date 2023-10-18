Former West Indies Cricketer wins EC$10, 000.00 In TDC’s EC$50K Mega Raffle

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts – Former West Indies Cricketer, Mr. Keeth Arthurton is the third winner of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited (TDC) EC$50K Mega Raffle.

Mr. Arthurton emerged as the September winner from amongst 33,854 entries, was presented with his prize at the handing-over ceremony at the TDC Automotive Department, St. Kitts, on Thursday 12 October 2023.

The longstanding customer shopped at the TDC Home and Building Depot on Nevis, considers it a blessing to win the EC$10,000.00, having recently experienced financial constraints with the renovation of his family home, in Jessups, on Nevis.

“I am delighted, this a blessing. There have been some experiences where you wish you are able to get things done at a particular time, especially as I now in the process of renovating my home,” said Arthurton.

The excited winner in receiving his cheque took the time to encourage others to shop with TDC, while praising the company for organizing the raffle.

“Customers should shop at TDC especially as the company still lives up to its former motto, “TDC for Service, TDC for Quality, TDC Your Company.” It is always giving back to the community and what is happening now is just a reward for me.”

TDC Client Relations and Marketing Manager, Mr. Kashka Thompson, who was also on hand stated, “We congratulate Mr. Arthurton on being our third winner. Through this campaign, we have seen an increase in sales, entries, and signups for our Mega Rewards Incentive Programme since the introduction of our 50K Raffle. This means our customers truly understand its value.”

He added, “With just two months left, now is the time for our many patrons to increase their chances of winning. For those who have not signed up for the TDC Mega Rewards Programme, do so now, because as you can see, “loyalty has its privileges.”

Shoppers can sign up at any retail store or scan the sign-up QR codes in promotional posters, digital media or by accessing the link https://bit.ly/TDCMegaRewards. Hire-purchase customers are also eligible and will receive one entry per contract. Shoppers spending EC$250 or more can win up to EC$50,000.00, as their entries will roll over every month until November 2023.

The TDC 50K Mega Raffle is one of the flagship events of the company’s 50th Anniversary celebrations, currently being held under the theme, “Your Neighbour, Your Partner, Your Future.”