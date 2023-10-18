Ending Domestic Violence in South Asian Community with ‘Maitri'

Share This Article

Dive into Maitri's success story Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley Nandini Ray - Senior Manager & Outreach at Maitri of Silicon Valley

Non-Profit Stories features Maitri's aid for South Asian domestic violence survivors. Nandini Ray emphasizes challenges and advocates for community action.

Domestic violence knows no boundaries – it's not about rich or poor, educated or uneducated. It's a global issue.” — Nandini Ray

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest episode of Non-Profit Stories takes a deep dive into the workings of Maitri, a pivotal organization providing a lifeline for those affected by abuse and domestic violence. The episode is a revealing conversation with Nandini Ray, the Senior Manager of Maitri, as she unveils the myriad programs and the pressing challenges they face.Born in the heart of Silicon Valley in February 1991, Maitri started humbly from a kitchen with just a single phone line. A group of four South Asian women realized the specific needs of their community members facing domestic violence. These unique needs often went unaddressed by general domestic violence agencies.Today, Maitri has become a trusted resource for the South Asian community. With 18 dedicated staff members, a tribe of nearly 50 volunteers, and thousands of supporters, the organization offers many services. From a helpline, legal advocacy, and immigration assistance to economic empowerment, Maitri provides holistic support to survivors. Recognizing the importance of prevention, the organization also actively engages in community awareness and outreach.In this podcast episode, hear firsthand the heart-wrenching stories demonstrating domestic violence's devastating impacts. Through personal anecdotes and stories of transformation, the podcast sheds light on the mission and vision of Maitri.Maitri’s Programs in Focus:Helpline: Maitri's helpline is a beacon of hope, serving as the first point of contact for many seeking guidance and support.Legal Advocacy and Immigration Assistance: Catering specifically to immigrants, this program aids those navigating unfamiliar legal terrains, from securing restraining orders to battling for child custody.Housing: With the capacity to shelter up to nine women and their children for up to nine months, Maitri offers a safe haven.Economic Empowerment: Maitri equips its clients to achieve financial independence and job readiness through workshops and coaching sessions.Mental Health: Recognizing the trauma endured by its clients, Maitri connects them with vital mental health resources.Prevention and Outreach: Beyond aiding survivors, Maitri is heavily invested in prevention. Their outreach initiatives aim to create widespread awareness and educate communities on the negative impacts of domestic violence.Volunteer Engagement Program: Encouraging community members to lend their skills and time, Maitri seeks to foster relationships based on dignity, equity, and compassion.The conversation takes a turn as Nandini sheds light on Maitri's challenges, emphasizing the need for communal acknowledgment and action. Stigma, myths surrounding domestic violence, and systemic loopholes are highlighted, alongside a call to action for community members, especially men, to engage proactively in the cause.Nandini also emphasizes the organization's relentless pursuit of policy advocacy and bridging gaps in language access. With stories of challenges like the lack of adequate translation services in courts and the unique struggles faced by the elderly community, the episode paints a comprehensive picture of the domestic violence landscape.Domestic violence is an issue that goes beyond socio-economic barriers. It affects the rich and poor, the educated and uneducated. With Maitri's unwavering support, survivors find hope, resilience, and the courage to rebuild their lives.Join us for this enlightening episode and take a moment to reflect, spread awareness, and be part of the solution. Every story you hear is a testament to the power of community, compassion, and relentless support.“I want to man up against domestic violence, not against my loved ones. Maitri believed me when no one else did.” - Sharad Gupta, Host of Non-Profit Stories“Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley” is a podcast that shares inspiring stories from the non-profit sector. The podcast highlights the work of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and beyond.The episode featuring Maitri can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.For more information about Maitri, please visit https://maitri.org/ "Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome.com powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

