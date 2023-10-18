Public tender for 15 market stalls and selection based on highest rankings in 5 items of assessment criteria

MACAU, October 18 - The public tender for 5 stalls in Horta da Mitra Market and 10 stalls in the Cooked Food Area of Patane Market commences today (18 October). The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out assessment of tender documents of participants based on 5 items of assessment criteria, including operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily business hours of stall, diversity of product categories, convenience of payment tools, etc. Those who are interested in participating in the public tender can submit the application form, tender proposal and other documents from today until 16 November by 5:00 p.m. IAM will hold three explanatory sessions on the public tender at Patane Activity Centre on 25 October. The public are welcome to enrol for participation.

Since the “Public Market Management Regime” came into force in 2022 until now, the overall market management has been smooth and there has been improvement in service quality, price transparency and environmental cleanliness. In order to introduce active business operators, promote diversity of products in markets, create new momentum for sustainable development of markets, IAM has launched the public tender for 15 stalls in Horta da Mitra Market and Patane Market to the public in response to the space layout and conditions of the two markets after reorganisation and optimisation works. Unlike the format of registration, drawing lots and allocation for the vacant market stalls in the past, this public tender is in accordance with the stipulations of “Public Market Management Regime” to invite stall tenants.

The assessment committee will assess the proposals of tender participants based on 5 major items of assessment criteria, including operation strategy, experience and qualification, daily business hours of stall, diversity of product categories, convenience of payment tools, etc. It will compile and announce the priority ranking list for stall allocation according to the assessment criteria and will make its best efforts to complete all the procedures for stall allocation and signing of contracts within three months after announcement of the confirmed list.

In order to allow those who are intended in participating in the public tender to have a better understanding of the relevant procedures, fill in the application form for public tender correctly and note important points for compiling the tender proposal, IAM will organise three explanatory sessions on the public tender in the Patane Activity Centre on 25 October at 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. respectively. The public are welcome to call 8598 6850 or 8598 6845 for enrolment or enquiry. In addition, “Dedicated Webpage on Public Tender for Market Stalls” has also been launched on the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo.