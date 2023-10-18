15 stalls for public tender available for operation of light meals, cooked food, frozen aquatic products and others

MACAU, October 18 - In recent years, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has been actively optimising the markets in various districts in an orderly manner. Enhancement of the supporting facilities, optimisation of the overall management and improvement of the market business environment are made to provide the public with pleasant shopping experience. Among them, the reorganisation and optimisation works of Horta da Mitra Market and the Cooked Food Area on the second floor of Patane Market are expected to be completed within this year. To facilitate the reorganisation and optimisation works, IAM puts 15 stalls in the 2 markets out to public tender to invite stall tenants in accordance with the stipulations of “Public Market Management Regime”. The stalls are available for operation of 13 categories of merchandise or cuisines, and each tender participant can only submit a tender for a stall of one business category in a market.

There are 11 cooked food stalls in the Cooked Food Area of Patane Market in total. Except for 1 stall that has an existing tenant, the remaining 10 stalls are open to receive tenders from the public. They are available for operating various cuisines and specialty cooked food, including steamed and boiled food, stir-fried dishes, desserts, Chinese local cuisines, Southeast Asian cuisines, Japanese and Korean cooked food, western food, and others. Among the stalls, stall no. 6 is the largest with an area of 31.5 square metres. With a monthly rent of MOP 5,670, it can be used for operation of Japanese sashimi and sushi. The smallest stall is stall no. 7 that occupies an area of 12.2 square metre. The monthly rent is MOP 2,196 and it can be used for selling coffee, tea and beverages.

After the reorganisation works of Horta da Mitra Market, besides the additional installation of an air-conditioning system, the different functional areas are rearranged on the principle of separation of dry and wet zones. In addition to the existing stalls for selling aquatic products, vegetables, meat and others, after comprehensive analysis of the lifestyles and consumption habits of people living in the district and the workers nearby, it is hoped that through this public tender of the 5 stalls, pre-packaged light meals and cooked food, pre-packaged frozen and chilled aquatic products, global groceries and spices, and different varieties of merchandise can be introduced so as to provide consumers in the district with more diversified options.

In order to introduce more diversified products for sale and a variety of business operators, as well as to raise the activeness in operation and service quality, each tender participant can only submit tender for a stall of one business category in a market. Moreover, the tender documents to be submitted are required to include the prices or promotion strategies, channels or marketing strategies, stall design and display of products, and other operation strategies, along with the daily business hours, convenience of payment tools, diversity of product categories, experience and qualification of the tender participant, etc. The assessment committee will assess the tender documents based on 5 items of assessment criteria to select the suitable business operators.