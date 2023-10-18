[Cross-sector Collaboration of “Industry+MICE”] Two “Exhibitions within Exhibition” in 28th MIF Enhance Qualitative Development of Big Health and High-tech Industries

MACAU, October 18 - In line with the “1+4” development strategy for appropriate diversification, the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF) organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) continues to promote the growth of the big health and high-tech industries through “exhibitions within exhibition” for the third consecutive year.

Two of the “exhibitions within exhibition” in this year’s MIF – CHEXPO Macao 2023 and the Science and Technology Week 2023 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation – cover an area of over 5,900 square metres in total and bring together a multitude of well-known enterprises, research institutes and colleges and universities. In combination with a train of accompanying activities, these two events aim to drive the co-operation between industries, universities and research institutes and leverage the cross-sector collaboration of “industry+MICE” enabled by the exhibitions to facilitate key industries’ upgrading and development.

Participation of close to 60 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) enterprises brings new business opportunities to the big health industry

Covering an exhibition area of up to 2,700 square metres, the CHEXPO Macao 2023 will invite close to 60 TCM enterprises from mainland regions including Guangdong, Henan, Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang, to display their most latest research outcome, technologies and services involving TCM products, TCM supplements, rehabilitation devices and smart TCM in the big health exhibition area. A number of supporting activities, such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Forum on Inheritance Innovation and Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine and promotional business matching sessions for different provinces, will be held in sync during the exhibition to inform attendees of the achievements TCM has made in innovation and the direction of its future development so as to seize business and co-operation opportunities.

Promote technological innovation and transformation of technological achievements

With an exhibition area of around 3,200 square metres and over 200 booths, the Science and Technology Week 2023 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation consists of three exhibition areas, focusing on technology and innovation companies, transformation of research outcomes and the promotion of research achievements, showcasing pet companion robots, human-computer interaction technologies and satellite projects. Supporting events, such as the Industry-University-Research Collaboration Roadshow and Matching Session between Mainland and Macao, “Innotech China” Technology Roadshow, Scientific Research Projects Result Exhibition and Academic Report in Year of 2022 and 2023 Macao Innovation and Technology Forum, will be held during the exhibition to stimulate technological progress and innovation in Macao so as to build up a platform for the transformation of technological achievements and collaboration between industries, universities and research institutions in Macao.

Three concurrent exhibitions will be held at the same venue in October

Running under the theme of “More than Business”, the 28th MIF will be held in parallel with the “1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (1st C-PLPEX ) and Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) at the same venue in Macao from 19 to 22 October to create stronger synergistic effects.