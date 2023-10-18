AWARD-WINNING BRANDING EXPERT & ESTEEMED CMO, DOUG ZARKIN, UNVEILS NEW BOOK: “MOVING YOUR BRAND OUT OF THE FRIEND ZONE”

Doug Zarkin's debut book “Moving Your Brand Out of the Friend Zone: A Modern-Day Guide to Strengthening Your Brand’s Value Equation,” is now available

2023 Entrepreneur Game Changer CMO Award Winner Shares Cutting-Edge Branding Insights to Elevate Marketers’ Relationships with Consumers

Escaping the Friend Zone goes beyond merely accumulating ‘likes.’ It’s about forging everlasting emotional connections, transforming purchasers into passionate advocates who sing your praises. .” — Doug Zarkin, CMO and Author

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug Zarkin, a name synonymous with innovation in branding, delivers a groundbreaking message: Brands should aspire to be more than just “liked” – they should aim for love, passion, and unwavering devotion. In his inaugural book, “Moving Your Brand Out of the Friend Zone: A Modern-Day Guide to Strengthening Your Brand’s Value Equation,” Zarkin unveils actionable strategies to reshape the landscape of branding.

He skillfully guides marketers through a world where passion, love, and steadfast loyalty reign supreme. This book is a must-read for college students, budding executives, and entrepreneurs seeking strategies to initiate or revitalize relationships, thrust brands into the limelight, and nurture unbreakable consumer loyalty.

Zarkin’s compelling perspective is clear: “Your brand demands more than fleeting connections in an era defined by instant gratification and influencer saturation. It craves a profound, enduring bond that defies convention. Escaping the Friend Zone goes beyond merely accumulating ‘likes.’ It’s about forging everlasting emotional connections, transforming purchasers into passionate advocates who sing your praises. This isn’t just a strategy; it’s a marketing evolution.”

Drawing on thirty years in the retail marketing and branding discipline at some of the most iconic brands in the world, Zarkin discusses the following:

• The Friend Zone and why it’s not where you want to be

• The Brand Value Equation and its impact

• The Power of “Thinking Human”

• Brand Positioning and the Art of Sacrifice

• Human Truths, Brand Truths and Where They Collide

• Why Innovation Starts with “IN”

• The Currency of Trust

• The “Backstage Door” to being front and center with your consumers

“Are you poised to transform customers into your brand’s fervent champions? Ready to surpass fleeting “likes” and delve into unwavering devotion? Bid farewell to mediocrity and embark on a journey that redefines brand triumphs. If you’re seeking strategies that renovate relationships, catapult your brand to the spotlight, and cultivate lifelong loyalty, then you’re in the right place.”

Required reading for marketers seeking to revolutionize their brand marketing and consumer relationship efforts, Moving Your Brand Out of the Friend Zone helps companies everywhere say goodbye to the surface-level “Friend Zone” and provides the tools for brands to transform their consumers into passionate and trusted brand advocates



ABOUT DOUG ZARKIN

Doug Zarkin, a multi-award-winning marketing luminary, is a Brandweek "Marketer of The Next Generation" and a consecutive honoree in Crain's NY Notables in Marketing. With two decades at the marketing helm, Doug has catapulted iconic brands like Avon and Victoria's Secret PINK to new heights. His recent role as CMO of Pearle Vision caught Harvard Business School's attention, becoming a case study in brand revitalization. Before his brand side triumphs, Doug co-founded G-WHiZ!, Grey Advertising's youth, entertainment and lifestyle division, delivering blockbuster campaigns for industry titans like Reebok, Warner Bros. Konami Video Games, Seagram’s, W Hotels and The Food Network. Earlier this month, he was appointed Chief Brand Officer of Good Feet Worldwide, a global holdings group of premium wellness brands, including The Good Feet Store and ING Source.

Find out more at: https://www.dougzarkin.com/

