Azeus Convene and [atm] Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Board Governance Solutions Across KSA and GCC Markets
Azeus Convene, a leader in board governance solutions, and Advanced Systems & Technologies Company, [atm], a renowned advanced technology and smart digital solutions provider, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This strategic alliance aims to drive innovative board governance solutions throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. Additionally, the partnership introduces Convene ESG, a specialized module focusing on ESG reporting software that simplifies your ESG journey, ensuring the compliance, consistency, accuracy, and comparability of sustainability reporting and data.
The partnership between Azeus Convene and [atm] aims to bring significant advancements to boardroom operations, introducing modern technology solutions that improve transparency, efficiency, and collaboration for boards and executive teams in the area. Additionally, Convene ESG underlines the dedication to sustainable and responsible business practices, in line with the increasing significance of ESG factors in corporate governance.
"We are thrilled to join forces with atm to empower boardroom governance across KSA and the GCC. Azeus Convene is committed to delivering state-of-the-art governance solutions, and our introduction of Convene ESG reflects our dedication to advancing corporate governance practices with a focus on sustainability and responsible business conduct." - Michael Yap, CEO at Azeus Convene.
"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Azeus Convene as part of our corporate strategy. Azeus Convene marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide leading-edge technology solutions. Together, we will leverage our expertise to deliver unparalleled board governance solutions, and the introduction of Convene ESG underscores our joint commitment to integrating sustainability and ESG considerations into corporate decision-making processes." said Yasser AlFarhan, CEO of [atm].
“We’ve been partnering closely with Azeus Convene to accelerate Go-To-Market strategy which will enable us to reach out to regional clients with innovative ideas and e-Meeting management solutions to improve their internal processes.” said George Makram, CFO of [atm].
This partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to foster a new era of governance excellence, providing boards and executive teams with the tools they need to navigate today's complex business landscape while emphasizing sustainability through Convene ESG.
About Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.
Azeus is a global product business empowering thousands of organizations with digital corporate governance solutions — Convene board portal, ConveneAGM, Convene in Teams, and Convene ESG. With expertise in the industry for 30 years, Azeus has been globally operating across major regions, with offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Spain, India, and Morocco. Azeus has consistently been appraised at Level 5 in CMMI, which is the highest and most mature level in the software development model. Visit www.azeusconvene.com/ar-sa
About Advanced Systems & Technologies Company [atm]:
Advanced Systems & Technologies [atm] [ أتم ], is a leading solutions and service provider in the region, focused on developing and deploying business solutions for iconic and large-scale digital transformation initiatives. [atm] is making its presence in the business world by collaborating with leading technology partners, having offices in Saudi Arabia, UK, Turkey, and India. www.atm-global.com
