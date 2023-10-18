CPLT handover solar lights to NTD

China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) handed over sets of solar lights to National Traffic Department of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) on 17 October 2023 at Kukum traffic office.

The handing over of the solar lights, briefcases, stationery and sporting T-Shirt were to equip and support the traffic officers as part of preparation for the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

Team Leader (TL) China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Commissioner Zhao Jinyong during the handing over program said on behalf of the CPLT I would like to extend warm congratulations and feel deeply honoured to experience the police cooperation of CPLT and RSIPF to a new level.

TL Commissioner Zhao said he is very glad if these things can help the traffic officers do their work more efficiently.

Mr. Zhao said the friendship between China and SI is long-lasting. Although today is the completion of our first batch of equipment handover from the fourth group of CPLT.

He said it is not the end but the beginning. The CPLT will continue their cooperation with the RSIPF, and render efforts to support NTD in its preparation for the PG23.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention Mr Simpson Pogeava in his brief remarks during the handing program acknowledged the support rendered to NTD.

AC Pogeava said these items will help boost the morale of our NTD officers. This is the kind of police support needed and I ask the officers to take care of them.

After the handover program, a brief tour was conducted at the NTD office.

Right to left Director NTD, AC Simpson Pogeava and Team Leader CPLT Commissioner Zhao pose for a photos before the program

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention Mr Simpson Pogeava in his brief remarks during the handing program

Team Leader (TL) China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Commissioner Zhao Jinyong gave his brief remarks during the program

NTD Officers listen and witness the handing over program

NTD officers pose a photo with new sporting clothes after the handover program

RSIPF Press