Woman Arrested in Shooting in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce a woman has been arrested in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a woman assaulted the victim in the 900 block of Sycamore Drive, Southeast. During the assault, the woman produced a handgun and fired at the victim then fled the location. The victim was not injured. The woman was arrested, and two firearms were recovered by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 32-year-old Ni’jhae Curry, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Endangerment with a Firearm, Carrying a Rifle without a License, two counts of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, two counts of Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, and National Firearms Act.

 

