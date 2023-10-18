4D Lifetec secures 23.3 Mio in a share and investment deal to introduce AI and digital health in early cancer detection
CHAM, ZUG, SCHWEIZ, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant financial milestone, Xlife Sciences AG invests CHF 23.3 million in 4D Lifetec AG, acquiring a 20% stake in the company. With the agreement signed today, Xlife Sciences is not only bringing in a direct cash investment, but also an AI software developed specifically for 4D Lifetec, which will massively expand the functionality of the 4D Lifetest™ in the field of digital health. The strategic investment marks a significant turning point in the healthcare industry as it combines financial strength with cutting-edge technology to revolutionize early cancer detection.
4D Lifetec, a pioneer in early cancer detection, owns an immuno-oncology biomarker that has proven its high sensitivity already in cancer stages I and II in numerous clinical studies. The easy-to-use IVD certified blood test enables a unique high-throughput analysis of patient samples, providing a powerful data set that now becomes accessible to train AI through the transaction. Backed up with a substantial investment, 4D Lifetec gains a doorway to innovative AI that will redefine the landscape of cancer diagnosis and access to the digital health network of Xlife Sciences. In addition, the deal also provides the financial strength necessary for implementation.
Zurich-based Xlife Sciences is a publicly traded accelerator and investor company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs and improving the quality of life through innovative healthcare solutions. Xlife Sciences was among the first to recognize the importance of artificial intelligence in enhancing patient care and outcomes and has built relevant capabilities within its portfolio companies. For early cancer diagnostics, AI resources were pooled in x-diagnostics, which can now unleash its full potential in a clinical context through the transaction. By becoming a new major shareholder in 4D Lifetec, Xlife Sciences adds a leading early cancer diagnostics pioneer to its portfolio network.
“Bringing these two technologies together will enable 4D Lifetec to seamlessly integrate data from diverse sources, including patient history, genetic information, and imaging, providing comprehensive decision support for oncologists” Dr. Arne-Christian Faisst, Co-founder and Chairman of 4D Lifetec says. “This will result definitively in more accurate early cancer diagnoses, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes.”
Dr. Giancarlo Rizzoli, CEO of 4D Lifetec, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "The combined forces of 4D Lifetec and Xlife Sciences are a game changer, paving the way to new horizons in digital health. We look forward to our continued collaboration."
Oliver R. Baumann, representing Xlife Sciences, added, "We are excited to embark on this journey with 4D Lifetec. Together, we will lead the way in leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance healthcare solutions and redefine diagnostics."
The integration of AI and digital health into diagnostics holds immense promise. The transaction positions 4D Lifetec at the forefront of AI backed diagnostics in the healthcare industry. The workflows are now being integrated and are planned to be available for the upcoming clinical evaluation in the US. With the support of Xlife Sciences, 4D Lifetec is also considering a possible IPO in the States. The companies completed signing today. The closing is expected by end of November.
About 4D Lifetec:
4D Lifetec is a pioneer in early cancer detection, with a mission to empower individuals through proactive well-being protection. Their immunological high throughput blood assays can detect cancer at its earliest stages, allowing for timely intervention and treatment. This early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and improved patient outcomes. For more information www.4dlifetec.com.
About Xlife Sciences:
Xlife Sciences is a listed Swiss company dedicated to the value development and commercialization of early-stage research projects in the life sciences industry. Committed to addressing unmet medical needs, Xlife Sciences aims to improve life quality through innovative healthcare solutions. For more information www.xlifesciences.ch.
Liv Enya Torresan
4D Lifetec, a pioneer in early cancer detection, owns an immuno-oncology biomarker that has proven its high sensitivity already in cancer stages I and II in numerous clinical studies. The easy-to-use IVD certified blood test enables a unique high-throughput analysis of patient samples, providing a powerful data set that now becomes accessible to train AI through the transaction. Backed up with a substantial investment, 4D Lifetec gains a doorway to innovative AI that will redefine the landscape of cancer diagnosis and access to the digital health network of Xlife Sciences. In addition, the deal also provides the financial strength necessary for implementation.
Zurich-based Xlife Sciences is a publicly traded accelerator and investor company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs and improving the quality of life through innovative healthcare solutions. Xlife Sciences was among the first to recognize the importance of artificial intelligence in enhancing patient care and outcomes and has built relevant capabilities within its portfolio companies. For early cancer diagnostics, AI resources were pooled in x-diagnostics, which can now unleash its full potential in a clinical context through the transaction. By becoming a new major shareholder in 4D Lifetec, Xlife Sciences adds a leading early cancer diagnostics pioneer to its portfolio network.
“Bringing these two technologies together will enable 4D Lifetec to seamlessly integrate data from diverse sources, including patient history, genetic information, and imaging, providing comprehensive decision support for oncologists” Dr. Arne-Christian Faisst, Co-founder and Chairman of 4D Lifetec says. “This will result definitively in more accurate early cancer diagnoses, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes.”
Dr. Giancarlo Rizzoli, CEO of 4D Lifetec, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "The combined forces of 4D Lifetec and Xlife Sciences are a game changer, paving the way to new horizons in digital health. We look forward to our continued collaboration."
Oliver R. Baumann, representing Xlife Sciences, added, "We are excited to embark on this journey with 4D Lifetec. Together, we will lead the way in leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance healthcare solutions and redefine diagnostics."
The integration of AI and digital health into diagnostics holds immense promise. The transaction positions 4D Lifetec at the forefront of AI backed diagnostics in the healthcare industry. The workflows are now being integrated and are planned to be available for the upcoming clinical evaluation in the US. With the support of Xlife Sciences, 4D Lifetec is also considering a possible IPO in the States. The companies completed signing today. The closing is expected by end of November.
About 4D Lifetec:
4D Lifetec is a pioneer in early cancer detection, with a mission to empower individuals through proactive well-being protection. Their immunological high throughput blood assays can detect cancer at its earliest stages, allowing for timely intervention and treatment. This early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and improved patient outcomes. For more information www.4dlifetec.com.
About Xlife Sciences:
Xlife Sciences is a listed Swiss company dedicated to the value development and commercialization of early-stage research projects in the life sciences industry. Committed to addressing unmet medical needs, Xlife Sciences aims to improve life quality through innovative healthcare solutions. For more information www.xlifesciences.ch.
Liv Enya Torresan
4D Lifetec AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn