Lane Closure on County Route 7, G C & P Road, to Begin Monday, October 23, 2023

County Route 7, 4007 G C & P Road, will have one lane closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, through Friday, October 27, 2023, for new electric service. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​