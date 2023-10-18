Lane Restriction on WV 2, Main Street on the New Cumberland Bridge, to Begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 2, Main Street on the New Cumberland bridge, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 25, 2023, through Friday, October 27, 2023, for bridge maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​