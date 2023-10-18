Calhoun County Route 16/31, Walker Creek Road, Will Be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Page Content

Calhoun County Route 16/31, Walker Creek Road, will be closed beginning approximately, 0.71 miles east of the junction of WV 16, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Tuesday, November 07, 2023, for maintenance on high pressure gas line, and casing at the road crossing.

A detour will be in place. The road will be reopened starting from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m, Monday through Saturday, and all-day Sunday. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​



