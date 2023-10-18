Calhoun County Route 16/31, Walker Creek Road, Will Be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Calhoun County Route 16/31, Walker Creek Road, will be closed beginning approximately, 0.71 miles east of the junction of WV 16, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Tuesday, November 07, 2023, for maintenance on high pressure gas line, and casing at the road crossing.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
A detour will be in place. The road will be reopened starting from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m, Monday through Saturday, and all-day Sunday. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
