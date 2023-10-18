Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,747 in the last 365 days.

Calhoun County Route 16/31, Walker Creek Road, Will Be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Page Content

Calhoun County Route 16/31, Walker Creek Road, will be closed beginning approximately, 0.71 miles east of the junction of WV 16, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Tuesday, November 07, 2023, for maintenance on high pressure gas line, and casing at the road crossing.

A detour will be in place. The road will be reopened starting from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m, Monday through Saturday, and all-day Sunday. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​

You just read:

Calhoun County Route 16/31, Walker Creek Road, Will Be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more