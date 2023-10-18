Road Closure on WV 2, Energy Highway, New Martinsville, to Begin Friday, October 27, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 2, 170 Energy Highway in New Martinsville, near Choo Choo’s restaurant, will be closed from 7 p.m., on Friday, October 27, 2023, through Sunday, October 29, 2023, for railroad crossing maintenance and paving. Motorists are advised to slow down and follow the detour signs.

Use Central Street to Rebar Street to Foundry Street as an alternative route. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​