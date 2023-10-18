Submit Release
Road Closure on County Route 10/2, Stewarts Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, October 17, 2023

A portion of County Route 10/2, Stewarts Run Road, will be closed from milepost 0.26 to milepost 1.28, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, October 17, 2023, through Thursday, November 30, 2023, for slip repair. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
 
Use County Route 10/2 (Stewart Run), County Route 10/1 (Sellers Road), County Route 10 (Adonis Road), and County Route 6 (Friendly Hill) and alternate routes. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

