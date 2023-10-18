Local Business Hosts Coffee with a Cop Event to Build a Bridge Between Decatur Community and Law Enforcement
Illinois Pawn Shop hosted a community event to connect law enforcement to the community members they serve.
Decatur Jewelry and Pawn, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event this week at their Decatur store as part of a community outreach program to foster positive dialogue and strengthen relations between local law enforcement officials and the community members they serve.
— Perry Lewin
One customer who stopped by and chatted with police who were in attendance observed, "It's interesting that the police are trying so hard to do things for us and our safety. And it's nice to connect the face with a name."
"We have a great relationship with local law enforcement and respect the work that they do every day," said owner Perry Lewin, "this is just a small way to take some time out and celebrate them alongside the community they serve."
Lewin is a respected local businessman who has recently joined the Board of Directors of the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association and the National Pawnbrokers Association. "We understand the importance of community, and this event reflects our commitment to ensuring that Decatur is a place where business, residents, and law enforcement work hand-in-hand," said Lewin.
About Decatur Jewelry and Pawn
Decatur Jewelry & Pawn is a family-owned business proudly serving the Decatur, Illinois community. They are committed to providing valued services and supporting local community engagement initiatives like "Coffee with a Cop." Their dedication extends beyond business, as they actively participate in and sponsor events that foster community growth and unity.
