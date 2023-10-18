Registration Opening for “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Application Training Program (2023)”

MACAU, October 18 - Organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), collaborated with the Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) and the local mobile telecommunications operators, the “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Application Training Program (2023)” will be held on 25th November this year. The theme of this year's workshop is “Frontier Technologies and Applications of Mobile Communications”, Huawei's expert will introduce the trends and prospects of the mobile communications industry, the characteristics of next-generation communications technologies, and the innovative applications in the industry etc., so that local ICT professionals can understand industry trends and technological evolution, and continue to promote the innovative application of ICT in different fields.

The workshop is free and has 50 seats. A Huawei certificate will be provided to participants. People aged 18 or above who are interested in mobile communication technologies and the innovative applications of related industries are welcome to apply (Priority will be given to the people working in ICT). Online registration is available from 09:00 on 18th November, 2023 through the web page of CPTTM https://events.cpttm.org.mo/seminar/284, and the deadline for registration is 17:45 on 1st November, 2023.

For details of the program, please visit the website of CTT (Telecommunication Area) (https://telecommunications.ctt.gov.mo). In case of any enquiries about this program, please contact Mr. Lu (Tel: 8396 8894) or Ms. Lai (Tel: 8396 8895) of the Public Relations and Communications Area of CTT, or email to prtelecom@ctt.gov.mo.