ORIGIN MATERIALS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Origin Materials, Inc. - ORGN

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 24, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Origin Materials, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ORGN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 23, 2023, and August 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Origin Materials and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-orgn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 24, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Origin Materials and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of its Origin 2 commercial plant; (ii) demand for paraxylene, a product that can replace non-sustainable chemicals in existing supply chains, had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of the Origin 2 plant; and (iii) the Company could not construct the Origin 2 plant at its previously disclosed cost or at the scale it had previously identified.

The case is Soto v. Origin Materials, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-04332.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

