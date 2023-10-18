Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,754 in the last 365 days.

St Albans/ Attempted Assault and Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – Attempted Assault and Robbery

       

CASE#: 23A2006160

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION:  VSP - Saint Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME 10/17/2023 @ 1906 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  127 Main St, Enosburg, VT (Champlain Farms)         

VIOLATION: Attempted Assault and Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

     On October 17, 2023 hours at approximately 1906 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a report of a robbery at the Champlain Farms in Enosburg. The clerk at the store advised that an unknown female entered the store, showed her a note demanding money, and advised she was armed. She tried to walk behind the counter, the clerk refused to let the woman behind the counter and demanded her to leave the store. The female suspect is described as approximately 5’6” and thin build. She was wearing a black and red sweatshirt, black leggings, and black crocs. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993. It should be noted that a similar incident occurred four days prior.

 

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans/ Attempted Assault and Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more