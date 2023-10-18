St Albans/ Attempted Assault and Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

NEWS RELEASE – Attempted Assault and Robbery

CASE#: 23A2006160

DATE/TIME 10/17/2023 @ 1906 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 127 Main St, Enosburg, VT (Champlain Farms)

VIOLATION: Attempted Assault and Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 17, 2023 hours at approximately 1906 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a report of a robbery at the Champlain Farms in Enosburg. The clerk at the store advised that an unknown female entered the store, showed her a note demanding money, and advised she was armed. She tried to walk behind the counter, the clerk refused to let the woman behind the counter and demanded her to leave the store. The female suspect is described as approximately 5’6” and thin build. She was wearing a black and red sweatshirt, black leggings, and black crocs. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993. It should be noted that a similar incident occurred four days prior.

