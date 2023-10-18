PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release

October 18, 2023 Cayetano pushes for food terminals nationwide to complement Kadiwa stores Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday urged the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) to revive its main food processing and trading hub in the City of Taguig and put up similar food terminals across the country to complement the administration's Kadiwa stores. "Ngayong binubuhay ng Marcos administration ang Kadiwa, a food terminal is a perfect companion," Cayetano said during the Senate hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA) on October 17. The Kadiwa Program is a DA program in which agricultural products produced by farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives are brought by the government directly to consumers through Kadiwa stores. "To be fair, napakaganda ng Kadiwa. Mura talaga at kumpleto -- from tilapia, bigas, and everything," he said. Cayetano said since the Kadiwa Program mostly operates through pop-up stores, having food terminals like FTIs all over the country will allow consumers and small business owners to plan their purchase. "The reality [of KADIWA] is it's ad-hoc, y'ung pipili lang kayo ng lugar tapos doon [pupwesto]. Hirap lahat kasi you do not have regular employees din na y'un lang ang ginagawa," he said. FTI was established in the 1970s to operate on 120 hectares of land in Taguig as a major hub for food processing and distribution. It was where consumers and traders can directly purchase agricultural products from farmers and fisherfolk. Farmers and fisherfolk also benefited from various facilities, including cold storage and a slaughterhouse. "When it was set-up in the '70s, it was the European style of silos na kaysa kanya-kanyang benta ang farmers at nagagamit sila ng traders, eh you have a food terminal na pwede mong dalhin doon [ang produce mo]," Cayetano said. However, its land has been on lease ever since its operations were suspended in the early 2000s. "Do we have a plan na buhayin o i-modernize ang concept ng FTI? And if so, what do we do with the main one in Taguig?" he asked. "Kung magka-Kadiwa ka na rin lang, [bakit hindi samahan ng FTI]?" he added. National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Roderico Bioco, who was present during the hearing, acknowledged Cayetano's suggestions on behalf of FTI, saying the corporation will report to the independent senator on the matter. Cayetano nais magkaroon ng mga food terminal sa buong bansa bilang pandagdag sa mga tindahan ng Kadiwa Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) na buhayin ang food processing and trading hub nito at maglagay ng mga katulad na food terminal sa buong bansa bilang pandagdag sa mga Kadiwa store ng kasalukuyang administrasyon. "Ngayong binubuhay ng Marcos administration ang Kadiwa, a food terminal is a perfect companion," pahayag ni Cayetano sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang 2024 budget ng Department of Agriculture (DA) nitong October 17. Ang Kadiwa ay programa ng DA kung saan ang mga produktong ng mga magsasaka at kooperatiba ng mangingisda ay direktang dinadala ng gobyerno sa mga mamimili sa pamamagitan ng mga Kadiwa store. "To be fair, napakaganda ng Kadiwa. Mura talaga at kumpleto from tilapia, bigas, and everything," ani Cayetano. Gayunpaman, giit ng senador, ang kadalasang operasyon ng Kadiwa Program ay sa "pop-up" lamang kaya hindi tuloy-tuloy ang pakikinabang ng mga mamimili. "The reality [of Kadiwa] is it's ad-hoc, y'ung pipili lang kayo ng lugar tapos doon [pupwesto]. Hirap lahat kasi you do not have regular employees din na y'un lang ang ginagawa," aniya. "But if you do have food terminals all over the country, everyone can plan [their purchase] pati y'ung small businessmen," dagdag niya. Itinatag ang FTI noong 1970s upang itayo at patakbuhin ang pambansang food processing and distribution hub sa Taguig, kung saan ang mga mamimili at mangangalakal ay direktang nakakabili ng mga gulay, prutas, at karne mula sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda ay nakinabang din sa iba't ibang pasilidad sa 120-ektaryang food terminal kabilang ang cold storage at slaughterhouse. "When it was set-up in the '70s, it was the European style of silos na kaysa kanya-kanyang benta ang farmers at nagagamit sila ng traders, eh you have a food terminal na pwede mong dalhin doon [ang produce mo], " ani Cayetano. Mula nang masuspinde ang operasyon ng FTI noong unang 2000s, 75 ektarya nito ay pinaupahan na lamang. "May plano ba tayo na buhayin o i-modernize ang konsepto ng FTI, at kung oo, ano ang gagawin natin sa pangunahing isa sa Taguig?" tanong ni Cayetano. "Kung magka-KADIWA ka na rin lang, [bakit hindi samahan ng FTI]?" paghimok niya. Tiniyak naman ni National Food Authority Administrator Roderico Bioco, na naroroon sa pagdinig, na makakarating sa FTI ang mga komento ni Cayetano, at sinabing mag-uulat ang korporasyon sa senador tungkol sa usapin.