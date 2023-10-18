A Culinary Sojourn: Hokkaido Gastronomy X Utmost Simplicity at Chikuyotei, UE Square, Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World renowned Japanese restaurant, Sushi Kato ( https://www.sushikato.jp/ ) is excited to announce a two-day exclusive gastronomy event in Singapore, bringing the authentic flavours of Hokkaido to the tropical shores of the city-state.





Event Highlights

This unique experience features two distinguish chefs: Mr. Ryosuke Ito, the Owner Chef of "Ensui" and three-time Michelin star winner; and Mr. Jun Okada, the highly sought-after Executive Chef of "Sushi Kato," a renowned high-end Kaiseki restaurant in Niseko, known for its exceedingly limited reservations.

The theme of this event is "Hokkaido Gastronomy X Utmost Simplicity", drawing inspiration from the pristine seas surrounding Hokkaido and the world-famous UMAMI at the core of the cuisine to be served. With first-class kelp as a foundational ingredient and the essence of SAKE as its pairing, the event promises an unparalleled dining experience.

Event Details

- Dates: 22nd and 23rd October 2023

- Venue: Chikuyotei at UE Square, Singapore

- Pricing: S$540 per person, per session

- Sessions: Lunch at 12.00pm & Dinner at 6.00pm

About the Company - Sushi Kato

Sushi Kato promises the ultimate ocean-to-table Japanese kaiseki experience. Kato's mantra of "Inori" expresses gratitude for their guests' support and abundant harvests. With over 55 years' of experience and a stellar reputation as a Hokkaido crab-specialist with restaurants in Sapporo, Niseko and Tokyo, Sushi Kato offers an authentic and personable culinary experience with a gastronomic journey of the ocean that is second to none.

About the Guest Chefs

1. Michelin-Starred Chef: Mr. Ryosuke Ito

From his origins in Hokkaido to a nine-year tenure at the prestigious "Ryugin", Chef Ito's culinary journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His own restaurant, "Ensui", was awarded a Michelin star just a year after its opening. Visit his restaurant's website for more: https://nihonryori-ensui.com/

2. Renowned Niseko Restaurant Chef: Mr. Jun Okada

As the Executive Chef at Sushi Kato Group, Chef Okada has catered to international palettes and has been a trailblazer in showcasing traditional Japanese cuisine. He is also a recognized face on the NHK World Japan's show "Trails to Oishii Tokyo". Learn more about Chef Okada's culinary ventures at: https://welcomekato.jp/

About the Cuisine

Savour Hokkaidoʼs Treasures: Our menu showcases the finest seafood sourced from the pristine waters of Hokkaido, spanning the Sea of Okhotsk, the Sea of Japan, and the Pacific Ocean - the jewels of Hokkaido. Employing authentic Japanese culinary techniques, we emphasise the natural essence of each ingredient, delivering dishes of exceptional simplicity and artistry.

Raise a Toast to Tradition: Complement your dining experience with the opportunity to explore the diverse world of SAKE, savouring its various tastes and aromas at different temperatures throughout the meal. An exceptional gastronomic experience awaits as your warm sake pairs with crab miso, capturing the essence of Hokkaido's culinary heritage in every sip.

From meticulous ingredient preparation to artful grilling, our chefs will craft mellow flavours that can only be realised during this special event. Immerse yourself in the authentic presentation of Japanese cuisine at its finest, all within the captivating ambiance of Chikuyotei.

Make Your Reservation

Given the exclusivity of this event, with only 40 seats available for each session, early bookings are recommended.

For media enquiries, interviews, or collaborations, please contact Asako Hirosawa, hirosawa@vintage-sg.com. Join us on this culinary journey and experience the essence of Hokkaido in Singapore.

